More rookie stars on the way? Here's some Timber Rattlers players to watch out for this summer

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — As young stars Garrett Mitchell, Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer rise to prominence, Brewers fever is sweeping Wisconsin - and its bringing hope to the Fox Valley.

All three of those players played for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers - Mitchell and Wiemer as recently as 2021.

"It's a great feeling for us as coaches to see those guys come through the system and go up there and have instant success," Timber Rattlers manager Joe Ayrault said.

Some of Ayrault's current players could be next.

Five of the Brewers' top 30 prospects will begin the season with the Timber Rattlers, including last year's top draft pick Eric Brown, Jr. - Milwaukee's No. 9 prospect.

He's considered a five-tool player, but one stands out above the rest.

"I'd definitely have to say my glove," Brown said. "That's always been my staple. I carry it around with me everywhere I go. That's my baby. So I'd have to say defense."

"(I've been) very impressed with his play at shortstop," Ayrault said. "He can fly around the bases. He can hit. He can hit with power. So, he's as advertised."

Fellow infielder Robert Moore also shows promise. After leading Arkansas to the College World Series semifinals last summer, Moore fell to the Brewers at No. 72 overall in the draft.

Baseball runs in his blood. His dad, Dayton Moore, is an executive who was most notably the general manager of the Kansas City Royals when they won the World Series in 2015.

"I've been to spring training just about every year of my life and this was my first spring training as a player," Moore said. "It's helped me a lot just seeing how professionals work and what the professional game is all about."

"He's just a baseball player," Ayrault said. "All-around smart, heady player. He can do it all."

Moore is No. 11 on MLB Pipeline's list of top Brewers prospects. Three others in the top 30 will start the season with the Timber Rattlers: outfielder Hendry Mendez (17), infielder Eduardo Garcia (23) and pitcher Jospeh Hernandez (30).

Any one of them has a shot to be the next rookie sensation in Milwaukee.

"They get to get a little taste in spring of what its like in the big leagues," Ayrault said. "And they see guys like Turang, Wiemer, the young bucks that are up there and they realize how close they are."

The Timber Rattlers begin their season Friday at Beloit. The home opener is scheduled for next Tuesday, April 11 at 6:40 p.m.