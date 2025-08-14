Here's when you can grab your free Brewers burger from George Webb

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — George Webb Restaurants will be doing its free burger giveaway to celebrate the Brewers' 12-game winning streak next Wednesday, August 20, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The restaurant chain is based in Milwaukee but does have one northeast Wisconsin location in Peshtigo.

This is the third time George Webb will be handing out free burgers in honor of a Brewers streak. The others game in 1987 (13 straight wins) and 2018 (12 straight wins).

The chain does it in honor of a famous prediction made by its founder back in the 1940s. You can read more about it here.