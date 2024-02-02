Watch Now
Brewers trade Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to Orioles: report

The Brewers are sending their ace pitcher to Baltimore in exchange for a package of young prospects, according to ESPN.
Posted at 7:24 PM, Feb 01, 2024
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Brewers are sending their top pitcher to Baltimore.

Milwaukee has reportedly traded former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Orioles in exchange for a package of young prospects.

