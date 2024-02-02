Brewers trade Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to Orioles: report

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (NBC 26) — The Brewers are sending their top pitcher to Baltimore.
Milwaukee has reportedly traded former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to the Orioles in exchange for a package of young prospects.
Corbin Burnes to the Orioles is done, sources tell ESPN. A blockbuster trade less than two weeks before spring training starts. Baltimore gets one of the best pitchers in baseball, and the Brewers will get a package of prospects back. First with it close: @Ken_Rosenthal.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 2, 2024