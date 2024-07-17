Brewers select Manitowoc pitcher in 19th round of MLB draft

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Manitowoc native Noah Wech suddenly has a big decision on his hands.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected the former Manitowoc Lincoln High School baseball star in the 19th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft Tuesday. Wech is committed to play college baseball at Oklahoma State, but now has the option to turn professional and join his home-state franchise.

Wech told NBC 26 Tuesday evening that he has not yet decided whether he will join the Brewers organization or continue with his plan to play college baseball.

As a senior with the Ships, Wech posted a sterling .94 ERA and racked up 87 strikeouts while helping to lead his team to the WIAA tournament sectional round.

This summer he has been pitching for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders of the summer collegiate Northwoods League; Wech has a 2.13 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched.

If Wech does choose to continue with Oklahoma State, he wouldn't be eligible to be drafted again for three years. Per MLB rules, players can be drafted directly out of high school. However, if they attend a four-year college they cannot be drafted until three years after enrolling or until they turn 21 years old.