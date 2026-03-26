Brewers release cable channel lineup for the season

The Milwaukee Brewers have released their cable channel lineup for this season.

You can watch on Xfinity channel 1263, Spectrum channel 327, DIRECTV channel 670, Fubo, or AT&T U-verse channel 1743.

Fans in the Green Bay-Appleton market can also watch ten select games, including Thursday's Opening Day game, on The Spot Green Bay 32.

You can also watch by subscribing to Brewers.tv.

WATCH: Kidd O'Shea operates scoreboard at American Family Field

Kidd operates scoreboard at American Family Field

You can use the Brewers Channel Finder and enter your zip code to find your cable channel.