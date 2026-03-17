Brewers baseball returns to The Spot - Green Bay 32 this season

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32 are excited to team up with the Milwaukee Brewers for a second straight season to broadcast Major League Baseball games in Northeast Wisconsin.

The 2026 partnership includes 10 regular season games, reinforcing The Spot’s commitment to delivering live sports to viewers across the region.

“We’re proud to partner with the Milwaukee Brewers again this season and bring more Major League Baseball to fans across Northeast Wisconsin,” said Jaclyn Clark, General Manager of NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32. “Brewers baseball has a strong following in our communities, and we’re excited to give viewers more opportunities to watch the team throughout the season.”

“We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with the Milwaukee Brewers, NBC 26, and The Spot Green Bay 32 to offer free access to Brewers baseball to fans in Northeast Wisconsin.” said Greg Scalzo, Vice President & Market Manager of Good Karma Brands.

The games will air throughout the regular season on The Spot Green Bay 32, giving Brewers fans across Northeast Wisconsin more opportunities to watch the team during the 2026 season. The Spot Green Bay 32 is available over-the-air and through major cable and streaming providers throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Broadcast schedule:

