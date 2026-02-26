Maddy Skorupski’s 20 points power Green Bay past IU Indianapolis 72-61 at home

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Maddy Skorupski scored 20 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead Green Bay to a 72-61 win over IU Indianapolis on Wednesday night.

Skorupski also had five assists for the Phoenix (22-7, 17-2), who pulled away in the fourth quarter. Jenna Guyer added 19 points and eight rebounds, Meghan Schultz scored 10 points and Kamy Peppler finished with eight points and four assists.

Green Bay opened the game on a 13-0 run and built a 21-8 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Phoenix scored 18 of their 21 first-quarter points in the paint.

IU Indianapolis answered with a 19-9 run to close the second quarter and cut the deficit to 30-27 at halftime.

The Jaguars took their first lead late in the third quarter when Kamara Mills hit a 3-pointer to make it 48-46. Skorupski made two free throws to tie the game at 48 heading into the fourth.

Green Bay regained control early in the final quarter with an 11-0 run to build a 59-48 lead and did not trail again.

The Phoenix outrebounded the Jaguars 34-25 and outscored them 40-26 in the paint. Green Bay has won nine straight meetings against IU Indianapolis dating to February 2022.

Green Bay will close the regular season Saturday at Purdue Fort Wayne.