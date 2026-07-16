FRANCIS CREEK (NBC 26) — The dirt is being worked, the concessions are being stocked and 141 Speedway is preparing for one of its biggest weekends of the season.

The King of the Creek returns to Francis Creek this weekend, with IMCA Stock Car drivers competing for a $10,000 winner’s check.

For General Manager Kyle Domalick, the days leading up to the event are just as important as what happens on the track.

“It’s stocking everything, you know, food and drink. Everything got ordered,” Domalick said. “Now today we’re out working on the track, getting it watered and getting everything to start making it.”

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King of the Creek brings $10,000-to-win IMCA Stock Car race to 141 Speedway

The preparation comes as the speedway gets ready to welcome a field that extends beyond its usual weekly competitors. Drivers from across the Midwest are expected to make the trip, creating a larger and more competitive field than a typical race night.

“This is our stock car event for the IMCA Stock Cars,” Domalick said. “It’s $10,000 to win, brings all of our local guys in, brings guys from across Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois. There’s guys that come from everywhere, so it’s a pretty cool event.”

The race also gives local drivers an opportunity that doesn’t come around often.

“It makes a big difference for, you know, a local guy who’s racing for a couple hundred bucks all the time,” Domalick said. “That $10,000 can make a big difference.”

This year’s event begins Thursday with practice before qualifying takes place Friday. Saturday’s main event will feature the top 24 cars, with drivers battling through a longer race than a typical night at the track.

“This weekend you’re getting the best of the best,” Domalick said. “The guys that come from Iowa, people that we never see, you know, there’s out-of-state people. Now we’re getting the best competition here.”

The goal for the weekend isn’t just about crowning a winner. For Domalick, it’s about creating an experience that keeps fans and drivers coming back.

“We want to get a lot of fans. We want to get a lot of drivers,” Domalick said. “Success is just having everything go, everybody having fun, racers doing their thing and putting on a good show for the fans. That’s what success is.”

Racing begins Thursday with practice, followed by qualifying Friday at 6 p.m. and the $10,000-to-win King of the Creek finale Saturday at 6 p.m. at 141 Speedway.