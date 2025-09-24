Kimberly football player shines in multiple roles, sets Wisconsin record with 91-yard punt

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — On Friday nights at Papermaker Stadium, Kimberly junior Maddux Hermus can be found just about anywhere on the field.

"He's clearly a top-flight athlete on our team and you can't have kids like that standing on the sideline," Head Coach Chad Michalkiewicz said. "He's just an all-around exceptional athlete that we're just trying to get on the field."

Michalkiewicz said Hermus’ athleticism makes him nearly impossible to keep in just one role.

“I don’t really know my position that much, I kind of just bounce around, so I just know I’m a football player,” Hermus said.

That versatility has him lining up at quarterback, shifting to receiver, and handling punting, kicking and extra points.

“Yeah, he’s just a dog,” said teammate Cam Wong. “We need him on the team. He’s one of the best athletes on the team and he’s pretty awesome.”

Michalkiewicz said Hermus handles the workload like a champion.

"He'll do anything that he's asked first of all cause he wants to and second because he'll do whatever the team needs," Michalkiewicz said.

And Hermus embraces the challenge with enthusiasm.

“Michalkiewicz was like, 'yeah, I’m going to use you everywhere this year.' And I kind of thought he was joking a little bit, so I gave him a little laugh. But once I knew he was serious about it, I was excited. I was ready. I want to do this,” Hermus said.

Michalkiewicz said Hermus changes games with his leg, even breaking a state record with a 91-yard punt, the longest in Wisconsin history.

“I mean, it felt really good off my foot. It was a little rugby punt… I saw the spiral, and I was like, oh yeah, that’s carrying. And then I saw the bounce. I was so excited. I was running down the field, jumping around and stuff,” Hermus said.

Beyond the numbers, Michalkiewicz said Hermus is building a legacy.

“He’s one of those kids that will kind of transcend time,” Michalkiewicz said. “You’ll be talking about the Maddux Hermuses 10 years from now — just how he conducts himself and what he means to this team is an example that will be set for generations to come.”