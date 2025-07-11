Justin Allen brings elite Division III scoring resume to UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — One of the top scorers in Division III basketball is now suiting up in Division I. Justin Allen, who starred at Carnegie Mellon, has transferred to the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, where he hopes to make an immediate impact in the Horizon League.

"Coach Doug was the first person to reach out to me," Allen said. "As soon as I entered the portal, we talked on the phone, and I just felt really wanted here. I connected with the staff. And then once I got to campus here, I mean, the guys on the team felt like a family, and that was a big thing for me."

Allen spent the last three years at Carnegie Mellon, where he was a dominant offensive force. He averaged 25.4 points per game, ranking fourth nationally. He also set the school’s single-game scoring record with 50 points, including nine three-pointers.

"I bring a winning mentality," Allen said. "I feel like I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win—play hard, defend. My strength is definitely scoring the ball. And then team-wise, I feel we want to win the Horizon League, make the tournament, and see where we go from there. We have high hopes and we're confident right now with the team we have."

Allen said that, like UW-Green Bay, Carnegie Mellon played high-level basketball and the team atmosphere felt like family. But there are some clear differences between Division III and Division I.

"The gear is definitely cool—like, getting a little bit more than D3. Facilities are definitely a little better. The arena down there, we don't really have that in Division III. And then, practice-wise, I'd say intensity—top to bottom. This roster is extremely talented, from walk-ons and redshirts to guys who were playing 40 minutes a game last year," Allen said.

Having experienced both winning and losing seasons, Allen said he knows how to push through adversity. This year, he’s aiming to help the Phoenix return to their winning ways, and fulfill a lifelong goal of playing in the NCAA Tournament.

"It's a blessing, you know?" Allen said. "It's something you dream about as a kid, and you watch TV. And now, having the opportunity to hopefully make it there is amazing. It's a blessing. So I'm super grateful for it."