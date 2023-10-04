'It's the expectation': Phoenix hungry for another chance at the big dance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — After a loss in the Horizon League Championship last season left them just short of the NCAA Tournament, the UW-Green Bay women's basketball team is hungry for another chance at the big dance.

"Now it's like, 'okay, now we have to do it. Like, we will,'" Phoenix junior guard Natalie McNeal said. "It's not us hoping, right now it's an expectations for us to play our best, play our hardest this all season and hopefully carry through to March."

Longtime coach Kevin Borseth described Green Bay's roster as "very good" and praised the team's depth.

The Phoenix lost All-Conference guard Sydney Levy to graduation, but otherwise return all of their key players from last year's Horizon League championship team.

Green Bay began practice this week; its first game is November 6 at Northern Iowa.