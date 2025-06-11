HISTORY MADE: Seymour and Kewaunee baseball both heading to state for the first time

WAUPACA — History was made on Tuesday evening for two high school baseball teams from northeast Wisconsin, as they will both be heading to the state tournament at Fox Cities Stadium for the first time.

Division 2:

(1) Seymour 14, (2) Waupun 1 Final/5

By the end of the second inning the Thunder had a four-run lead and the bats never stopped hitting from there, as they would put up a whopping 14 runs to take down Waupun.

“It’s incredibly special and you see the outpouring support from Seymour and (it's) exciting for the community, and the town, the school and all that, but this group (of players) is top-notch,” said Head coach Curt Jefson.”

A lot of the players from the Thunder won a Legion title last summer and that’s when they knew they could make a run like this.

“We just wanted to get something done and after state legion last year, winning that, we wanted more,” said senior Colten Nieland, whose dad is the head coach of the Legion team and is an assistant with the Thunder. “We’re just not done though. We just gotta keep going, having fun and playing as a team and as a family.”

And no matter what happens next week, they’ve cemented themselves as the best team in program history.

“Cant ask for a better senior season, I’ll say that because there’s a lot of people at home watching and we’re able to be on the field right now,” said Seymour senior Brady Poch.

The Thunder will play their first game state tournament game on Wednesday.

Division 3:

(2) Kewaunee 6, (1) Wittenberg-Birnamwood 5

The Storm will begin tournament play next Tuesday.