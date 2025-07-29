Siren maintenance scheduled today, weather permitting

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — If you hear tornado sirens across Brown County today, do not worry!

Crews started performing their annual maintenance on sirens Monday, and that's scheduled to resume Tuesday—weather permitting.

Siren locations include Suamico, Hobart, Green Bay's east side and the south side of Allouez.

People in those communities can expect to hear siren tones during those routine inspections to make sure everything is properly working.

No action is needed if you hear the sirens.

If severe weather happens today, the test window will likely be postponed.