Xavier rallies from 13 down to win semifinal, advance to state championship

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (NBC 26) — As head coach Andy Vande Hey put it, Xavier got "punched in the mouth" to start the second half on Thursday's WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.

Their opponent, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, began the second period on a 12-0 run to build a 13-point lead.

But, the Hawks punched right back, rallying for a thrilling 56-52 win to advance to Saturday's state championship.

