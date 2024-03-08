Xavier rallies from 13 down to win semifinal, advance to state championship

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (NBC 26) — As head coach Andy Vande Hey put it, Xavier got "punched in the mouth" to start the second half on Thursday's WIAA Division 3 state semifinal.
Their opponent, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, began the second period on a 12-0 run to build a 13-point lead.
But, the Hawks punched right back, rallying for a thrilling 56-52 win to advance to Saturday's state championship.
- Xavier freshman Elle Krull led the Hawks with 20 points, including a key 3-pointer with 1:32 left in the game to cut the deficit to 1; she then made three free throws to give Xavier the lead for good.
- The Hawks led for just two minutes and 10 seconds of game-time. Kettle Moraine Lutheran held the lead for 29 minutes and 28 seconds.
- Xavier trailed by as many as 13 points, after KML began the second half with a 12-0 run.
- The Hawks will play Edgewood Saturday in the Division 3 State Championship. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 2:30 at the Resch Center.
- Xavier is in search of its first WIAA state championship in girls basketball. This is the programs third all-time appearance (2015, 2016).