Wisconsin football commit Grant Dean signs national letter of intent

NEENAH (NBC 26) — Neenah's, Grant Dean signed his national letter of intent to play football at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

As a running back for Neenah, Dean finished his career with 3,420 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns. At Wisconsin, he will play safety.

Dean plans to get a head start as a Badger, so he is early enrolling.

“We’ll move in January 11 and then we’ll have our welcome week and pick out our classes," Dean said. "From then on, we’re lifting and practicing, and doing all that stuff."

Dean hopes to get a head start by getting there in January.

“It’s huge because if you don’t get that boost, then you have to go into summer with learning the playbooks and you’re behind in a sense," Dean said.

Until then, he is soaking up every moment, including signing day, when he is surrounded by family and friends.

"That's the reason I'm here," Dean said. "I wouldn't be here without all that support. Everybody who was part of this impacted me, and is the reason I was able to sign today."

Although Dean verbally committed to Wisconsin in April 2024, he said he feels relieved to officially sign.

"It's surreal to finally get it in ink and have everybody here supporting me," Dean said. "I wanted to do this since I was a kid, and to finally do it, it's the best feeling in the world."