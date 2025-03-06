Winneconne football star Brody Schaffer commits to Iowa

WINNECONNE — Coming off a stellar 2024 season, Winneconne two-way football star quarterback and safety Brody Schaffer announced on Twitter that he has committed to Iowa.

It's been quite a few months for the Wolves star. Chosen by the Packers, last month during Super Bowl week, Schaffer participated in Nike 'The Next Ones’ program in New Orleans, which showcased some of nation's best high school football players.

Winneconne High School junior, Brody Schaffer, is our Nike 'The Next Ones' program participant! — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 28, 2025

The junior then received a his first offers to play NCAA Division 1 football and was also given a three-star rating by multiple recruiting outlets.

Schaffer, who is being recruited as an athlete put up terrific numbers in his first year starting as a starting quarterback at the varsity level, finishing with nearly 4,000 total yards and 48 touchdowns.