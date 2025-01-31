Green Bay Packers select Winneconne's Schaffer for elite skills competition in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl

WINNECONNE (NBC 26) — Two-way star Brody Schaffer had a stellar year for Winneconne, leading the Wolves football team to Level 4 in the playoffs and earning all-Conference and all-Region honors.

Now the Green Bay Packers have selected the junior to go show off his skills down in New Orleans.

“The impact that not only me, but just our football team has had on our community, we’ve put everyone on notice,” Schaffer said of the Wolves success last season.

Whether it’s making big hits as a safety on defense or lighting up the scoreboard on the ground, and through the air as the Wolves QB, Schaffer just loves football.

“It's a really special game that it’s not like any other game on planet earth and I'm just really blessed to be able to play it,” he said.

Last year, his first year as a starting quarterback at the varsity level, Schaffer had nearly 4,000 total yards and 48 touchdowns. His team finished just one win away from a trip to Madison

“Just going that far is great,” Schaffer said. “It was a great feeling to prove everyone wrong. we just played the underdog role the whole season and we rode with it.”

Now, the Packers chose him to participate in the Nike 'The Next Ones’ program in New Orleans, which is meant to showcase and develop some of the nation’s best high school football players leading up to the Super Bowl. He'll take part in a skills competition next Saturday.

“I appreciate that they recognize me as a player to represent Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers and this Winneconne community,” said Schaffer. “I’m really excited to get out there because I know my capabilities and I'm really excited to showcase what I can do.”

Schaffer gives a lot of credit for his development to former Badgers quarterback Joel Stave, who he works out with in Appleton. In his sophomore campaign, Schaffer was a wide receiver.

“He would just help me with footwork, seeing the field, (my) release, quickening up my release. it really helped me transition back to the quarterback role and ultimately be able to play that,” Schaffer said.

While he has no NCAA Division 1 offers just yet, schools like Iowa and North Dakota State have shown interest. Schaffer says that just drives him to work even harder to make his dream of play at the next level. come true.

“That's something that I've always had pride for and something I'm going to continue to do – because working hard is the best thing you can possibly do,” the Wolves star said.

