WIAA reveals 2025 high school football playoff brackets

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Saturday morning announced the 224 qualifiers for the 2025 11-player football playoffs during its annual bracket reveal show. Each of the seven divisions includes 32 teams competing for a trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, where the state championships will be played Nov. 20–21.

Level 1 playoff games are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.

Local Matchups

Division 1

  • No. 7 De Pere at No. 2 Neenah
  • No. 6 Fond du Lac at No. 3 Kimberly
  • No. 6 Appleton North at No. 3 Bay Port

Division 2

  • No. 6 Marshfield at No. 3 Oshkosh North
  • No. 5 Menasha at No. 4 La Crosse Central
  • No. 7 Ashwaubenon at No. 2 New Richmond
  • No. 8 Greenfield at No. 1 Notre Dame
  • No. 7 Kaukauna at No. 2 Rice Lake
  • No. 8 Hartford at No. 1 West De Pere
  • No. 5 Pulaski at No. 4 Milton

Division 3

  • No. 6 Fox Valley Lutheran at No. 3 Luxemburg-Casco
  • No. 7 Marinette at No. 2 Plymouth

Division 4

  • No. 8 Milwaukee North/Lifelong Learning at No. 1 Winneconne
  • No. 5 Seymour at No. 4 Altoona
  • No. 6 Wrightstown at No. 3 Oconto Falls
  • No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 2 Freedom
  • No. 7 Ripon at No. 2 Little Chute

Division 5

  • No. 8 Laconia at No. 1 Grantsburg
  • No. 5 Spencer/Columbus Catholic at No. 4 New Holstein
  • No. 8 Omro at No. 1 Tomahawk
  • No. 8 Chilton at No. 1 Mayville
  • No. 5 Arcadia at No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran
  • No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 3 Brillion
  • No. 8 Kiel at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran

Division 6

  • No. 6 Saint Mary Catholic at No. 3 Bonduel
  • No. 7 Marathon at No. 2 Kewaunee
  • No. 8 Waterloo at No. 1 Manitowoc Lutheran
  • No. 6 Lomira at No. 3 St. Mary’s Springs
  • No. 7 Mishicot at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium

Division 7

  • No. 8 Shiocton at No. 1 Lourdes Academy
  • No. 7 Pittsville at No. 2 Hilbert
  • No. 5 Crivitz at No. 4 Reedsville
  • No. 6 Randolph at No. 3 Coleman
  • No. 7 Royall at No. 2 Roncalli

Fans can view the complete 2025 WIAA football playoff brackets here. Additional state tournament details, including schedules, ticket information, and venue guidelines, are available on the WIAA’s official football tournament page.

