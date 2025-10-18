WIAA reveals 2025 high school football playoff brackets

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on Saturday morning announced the 224 qualifiers for the 2025 11-player football playoffs during its annual bracket reveal show. Each of the seven divisions includes 32 teams competing for a trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, where the state championships will be played Nov. 20–21.

Level 1 playoff games are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.

Local Matchups

Division 1

No. 7 De Pere at No. 2 Neenah

No. 6 Fond du Lac at No. 3 Kimberly

No. 6 Appleton North at No. 3 Bay Port

Division 2

No. 6 Marshfield at No. 3 Oshkosh North

No. 5 Menasha at No. 4 La Crosse Central

No. 7 Ashwaubenon at No. 2 New Richmond

No. 8 Greenfield at No. 1 Notre Dame

No. 7 Kaukauna at No. 2 Rice Lake

No. 8 Hartford at No. 1 West De Pere

No. 5 Pulaski at No. 4 Milton

Division 3

No. 6 Fox Valley Lutheran at No. 3 Luxemburg-Casco

No. 7 Marinette at No. 2 Plymouth

Division 4

No. 8 Milwaukee North/Lifelong Learning at No. 1 Winneconne

No. 5 Seymour at No. 4 Altoona

No. 6 Wrightstown at No. 3 Oconto Falls

No. 7 Kettle Moraine Lutheran at No. 2 Freedom

No. 7 Ripon at No. 2 Little Chute

Division 5

No. 8 Laconia at No. 1 Grantsburg

No. 5 Spencer/Columbus Catholic at No. 4 New Holstein

No. 8 Omro at No. 1 Tomahawk

No. 8 Chilton at No. 1 Mayville

No. 5 Arcadia at No. 4 Winnebago Lutheran

No. 6 Watertown Luther Prep at No. 3 Brillion

No. 8 Kiel at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran

Division 6

No. 6 Saint Mary Catholic at No. 3 Bonduel

No. 7 Marathon at No. 2 Kewaunee

No. 8 Waterloo at No. 1 Manitowoc Lutheran

No. 6 Lomira at No. 3 St. Mary’s Springs

No. 7 Mishicot at No. 2 Cedar Grove-Belgium

Division 7

No. 8 Shiocton at No. 1 Lourdes Academy

No. 7 Pittsville at No. 2 Hilbert

No. 5 Crivitz at No. 4 Reedsville

No. 6 Randolph at No. 3 Coleman

No. 7 Royall at No. 2 Roncalli

Fans can view the complete 2025 WIAA football playoff brackets here. Additional state tournament details, including schedules, ticket information, and venue guidelines, are available on the WIAA’s official football tournament page.