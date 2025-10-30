West De Pere volleyball surges under interim coach, eyes sectional title after 12 straight wins

DE PERE (NBC 26) — West De Pere is gearing up for a postseason rematch against Bay Port as the Phantoms chase their first sectional title appearance in more than two decades.

Interim Head Coach Bailey DeKeyser stepped up in the middle of the season after former Head Coach Craig Kain resigned for personal reasons. This is DeKeyser’s first head coaching gig.

“Honestly, we are just playing some of our best volleyball right now,” DeKeyser said. “We’re playing together, and there’s just this drive to really do well. We wanna do well — it's clear among the team — and I think that's really motivating us.”

Senior setter Lauren Verboort said it’s very exciting to see DeKeyser succeed after taking over the program.

“She’s so amazing. She’s brought us way closer together as a team,” Verboort said. “She encourages us, gives us good positive feedback all the time, and is always very excited for our wins.”

Since DeKeyser took over, the Phantoms haven’t lost — winning 12 straight games and reaching sectionals for the first time since 1998.

Junior outside hitter Lauren Tisler said even though this is a new experience, the team is locked in.

“I think we got a new burst of energy,” Tisler said. “We kind of redefined ourselves as a team recently — figuring out how to trust each other, figuring out how to put the ball on the floor, keep the ball up, and get new strategies so that we can be more creative.”

As the Phantoms continue their winning streak, DeKeyser said the team’s success still feels surreal.

“It’s been quite the journey,” DeKeyser said. “I keep saying it feels like I’m living in a fever dream right now because I cannot believe that this is happening. But we just keep pushing. We keep winning, and I’m hoping we win tomorrow.”

The Phantoms, though, have a tough task ahead, facing second-seeded Bay Port, who they beat earlier in the season but more recently lost to in a five-set battle.

Senior defensive specialist/libero Adrienne Schmidt said she’s looking forward to the rematch.

“I remember a lot of scrappiness between both teams,” Schmidt said. “I mean, the stands were packed, so it was really fun and really loud in there. So I’m just really excited to bring it back — hopefully with even more people — and see how we go from there.”

Schmidt added that this team is like a family. With Verboort getting close to the school record in assists and Tisler nearing 1,000 kills, the Phantoms are excited for the challenge ahead.

“They’ve been through ups and downs, and they show up for each other every day at practice, every day for games,” DeKeyser said. “They are a great group of girls.”

West De Pere will face Bay Port on the road Thursday at 7 p.m., with a trip to the sectional championship on the line.