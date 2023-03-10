West De Pere outlasts Notre Dame in two-overtime thriller

PULASKI, Wis. (NBC 26) — Led by 23 points from 6'5" senior Ethan Heck, West De Pere outlasted Notre Dame - 65-62 in two overtimes - to win a classic boys basketball tournament game Thursday night.

The Tritons, making their first ever appearance in the WIAA sectional round, had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a three-point attempt and a mid-range second chance shot both rimmed off.

Notre Dame star Emmett Lawton tied the game with an acrobatic lay-in late in the first overtime to force a second extra period.

In the second overtime, West De Pere forward Andrew Baumgart had a key bucket and hit some late free throws to help the Phantoms finish off the win. Lawton missed a three-pointer in the final seconds that would have tied the game.

West De Pere advances to take on Nicolet in a sectional final on Saturday. The game is scheduled to be played at 1:00 p.m. at Menasha High School.

Other scores from Thursday's boys basketball tournament action are listed below. Click here to view the WIAA brackets.

DIVISION 1

Neenah 69, Hudson 56

Superior 45, Appleton North 42, OT

De Pere 82, Homestead 53

Marquette University 67, Kaukauna 40

Arrowhead 74, Brookfield East 53

Milwaukee Hamilton 64, Middleton 61

Franklin 74, Mukwonago 60

Kettle Moraine 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 50, OT

DIVISION 2

La Crosse Central 57, Medford Area 41

New London 61, Mosinee 57

Nicolet 62, Whitefish Bay 41

West De Pere 65, Notre Dame 62, OT

McFarland 74, Stoughton 66

Whitnall 62, Westosha Central 52

Pewaukee 69, Greenfield 55

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Pius XI Catholic 50

DIVISION 3

Osceola 67, Prescott 52

West Salem 112, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54

Brillion 74, Campbellsport 55

Xavier 54, Little Chute 33

Edgewood 76, Turner 62

Lakeside Lutheran 49, Columbus 46

Milwaukee Academy of Science 67, Dominican 62

Saint Thomas More 50, Racine St. Catherine's 49

DIVISION 4

Cameron 67, Unity 52

Whitehall 59, Fall Creek 54

Auburndale 55, Marathon 47

Belleville 69, Marshall 54

Luther 60, Mineral Point 55

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69, Williams Bay 35

Kohler 65, Valders 61

DIVISION 5

McDonell Central 52, Thorp 31

Solon Springs 48, Hurley 33

Gibraltar 60, Three Lakes 44

Newman Catholic 79, Pacelli 58

Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 55

Heritage Christian 70, Reedsville 63