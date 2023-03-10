West De Pere outlasts Notre Dame in two-overtime thriller

PULASKI, Wis. (NBC 26) — Led by 23 points from 6'5" senior Ethan Heck, West De Pere outlasted Notre Dame - 65-62 in two overtimes - to win a classic boys basketball tournament game Thursday night.
The Tritons, making their first ever appearance in the WIAA sectional round, had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a three-point attempt and a mid-range second chance shot both rimmed off.
Notre Dame star Emmett Lawton tied the game with an acrobatic lay-in late in the first overtime to force a second extra period.
In the second overtime, West De Pere forward Andrew Baumgart had a key bucket and hit some late free throws to help the Phantoms finish off the win. Lawton missed a three-pointer in the final seconds that would have tied the game.
West De Pere advances to take on Nicolet in a sectional final on Saturday. The game is scheduled to be played at 1:00 p.m. at Menasha High School.
Other scores from Thursday's boys basketball tournament action are listed below. Click here to view the WIAA brackets.
DIVISION 1
Neenah 69, Hudson 56
Superior 45, Appleton North 42, OT
De Pere 82, Homestead 53
Marquette University 67, Kaukauna 40
Arrowhead 74, Brookfield East 53
Milwaukee Hamilton 64, Middleton 61
Franklin 74, Mukwonago 60
Kettle Moraine 60, Kenosha Indian Trail 50, OT
DIVISION 2
La Crosse Central 57, Medford Area 41
New London 61, Mosinee 57
Nicolet 62, Whitefish Bay 41
West De Pere 65, Notre Dame 62, OT
McFarland 74, Stoughton 66
Whitnall 62, Westosha Central 52
Pewaukee 69, Greenfield 55
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Pius XI Catholic 50
DIVISION 3
Osceola 67, Prescott 52
West Salem 112, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 54
Brillion 74, Campbellsport 55
Xavier 54, Little Chute 33
Edgewood 76, Turner 62
Lakeside Lutheran 49, Columbus 46
Milwaukee Academy of Science 67, Dominican 62
Saint Thomas More 50, Racine St. Catherine's 49
DIVISION 4
Cameron 67, Unity 52
Whitehall 59, Fall Creek 54
Auburndale 55, Marathon 47
Belleville 69, Marshall 54
Luther 60, Mineral Point 55
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 69, Williams Bay 35
Kohler 65, Valders 61
DIVISION 5
McDonell Central 52, Thorp 31
Solon Springs 48, Hurley 33
Gibraltar 60, Three Lakes 44
Newman Catholic 79, Pacelli 58
Fall River 68, Cambria-Friesland 55
Heritage Christian 70, Reedsville 63