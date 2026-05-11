West De Pere boys tennis chasing first-ever trip to WIAA Team State

WEST DE PERE (NBC 26) — West De Pere boys tennis is undefeated in FRCC play and using last year’s heartbreak, when it fell just 0.5 point short of WIAA Team State, as fuel in its pursuit of its first-ever berth.

After falling just a half-point short of qualifying for WIAA Team State last season, the West De Pere boys tennis team entered 2026 with a new level of belief.

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West De Pere boys tennis chasing first-ever Team State berth after fast FRCC start

The Phantoms are now unbeaten in Fox River Classic Conference play, ranked seventh in the state and chasing both a conference title and the program’s first-ever Team State berth.

“That definitely lit a fire for us,” West De Pere Head Coach Bob Hagenow said. “Being 0.5 point short of going to Team State really opened the door for our kids to think, ‘Hey, we have a shot to do this in the next couple of years, so let’s get after it.’”

Hagenow said the heartbreak from last season carried into the offseason and helped shape the team’s mindset entering this spring.

“They worked really hard in the offseason and it was great to see their attitude and effort moving forward from that experience last year,” Hagenow said.

The Phantoms moved from the Bay Conference to the FRCC this season and have quickly adjusted to tougher competition.

“It’s definitely a different vibe,” Hagenow said. “We also have, top to bottom, a stronger conference overall, so that has really motivated us to lock in for matches and be ready to play against anybody.”

Junior Raphael Zifferblatt, the team’s No. 2 singles player and one of four captains, said the close finish last season still drives the team.

“Especially how close it was last year, losing by 0.5 point to get to Team State, it was huge,” Zifferblatt said. “Everybody’s super motivated to play.”

He believes the chemistry within the young roster has helped fuel the team’s success.

“Everybody’s just friends with everybody,” Zifferblatt said. “There’s no odd man out. We have fun all the time. We’re team bonding every week.”

West De Pere has just one senior on the roster, with most of the lineup made up of sophomores and juniors.

“It’s pretty amazing to have this young of a team and have this much potential right now,” Hagenow said. “It’s been fun to see.”

Sophomore Liam Hankel, the team’s No. 1 singles player, said the group’s bond shows up during matches.

“We’re all really close to each other because of the fact we’re all so close in age,” Hankel said. “It’s just been nice to be able to develop, stay motivated with each other and cheer each other on.”

Junior Arya Kadam said the support from teammates has become one of the team’s biggest strengths.

“After every match, if you see anyone that’s won, they’re always going and supporting their teammates,” Kadam said. “We have really good bonds, so I think that really helps us during matches cheering each other on.”

That culture, Hagenow said, has been years in the making.

West De Pere’s middle school program includes more than 100 boys and girls in grades 5 through 8, helping build the foundation for the high school team’s success.

“We would not be in the position we are now without our middle school program,” Hagenow said. “They have helped develop our kids to get to the point where they are now.”

Junior Alex Schmeisser said the youth program helped prepare players for the high school level.

“It just helped me get a good competitive base, like how I should compete against others and kind of build my skill set,” Schmeisser said.

Now, with the postseason approaching, the Phantoms believe they are ready to take the next step.

“I think it’s going to take a lot of effort and a lot of mindpower to stay in each match and not give up any spots we shouldn’t,” Schmeisser said.

For Hagenow, the opportunity in front of this group is historic.

“We’ve never been to Team State in the history of West De Pere High School,” Hagenow said. “I think they understand what’s at stake and how badly they want it.”