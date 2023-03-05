Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Welson's 41 points lead Hortonville to sectional final win over Neenah

Sophomore guard Rainey Welson scored a career-high 41 points as the Polar Bears beat the Rockets to clinch a state tournament appearance.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Mar 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-04 19:32:07-05

When asked if it was the best game she's ever played, Hortonville sophomore Rainey Welson confidently replied "yes."

The sophomore guard went off for 41 points in Saturday's sectional final, including a personal 9-0 run at a crucial moment in the second half, to lead the Polar Bears to a 71-54 win over FVA rival Neenah.

"I just wanted to do it for my team," Welson said. "I was willing to do anything. I would have sacrificed my whole entire body."

"We played so calm and collected and with so much confidence," Hortonville head coach A.C. Clouthier said. "This was the first time this year we weren't expected to win... that's got to feel nice, and sure enough, we played with so much confidence and collectiveness together."

Hortonville is heading to state for the 6th time in program history and is in search of its first state title.

Notre Dame and Mishicot also punched their tickets to the Resch Center on Saturday afternoon. Freedom plays Kewaskum in a Division 3 sectional championship Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!