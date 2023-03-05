Welson's 41 points lead Hortonville to sectional final win over Neenah

When asked if it was the best game she's ever played, Hortonville sophomore Rainey Welson confidently replied "yes."

The sophomore guard went off for 41 points in Saturday's sectional final, including a personal 9-0 run at a crucial moment in the second half, to lead the Polar Bears to a 71-54 win over FVA rival Neenah.

"I just wanted to do it for my team," Welson said. "I was willing to do anything. I would have sacrificed my whole entire body."

"We played so calm and collected and with so much confidence," Hortonville head coach A.C. Clouthier said. "This was the first time this year we weren't expected to win... that's got to feel nice, and sure enough, we played with so much confidence and collectiveness together."

Hortonville is heading to state for the 6th time in program history and is in search of its first state title.

Notre Dame and Mishicot also punched their tickets to the Resch Center on Saturday afternoon. Freedom plays Kewaskum in a Division 3 sectional championship Saturday night.