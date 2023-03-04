Upsets galore! See the surprises from Friday's high school basketball tournament action

The regional semifinal round of the WIAA boys basketball tournament featured several stunning results, including a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 and a No. 14 seed topping a No. 3.

No. 16 seeded Oshkosh West, which ended the regular season with seven straight losses and finished 7-18, stunned No. 1 seed top seed Eau Claire Memorial 78-71 to advance to the regional final at Superior.

Appleton West, a No. 14 seed, led wire-to-wire at No. 3 seeded Oshkosh North, beating the Spartans 78-64. The Spartans had won both regular season meetings, including a 95-43 blowout on January 24.

The Terrors will travel to Neenah for the regional final Saturday in what will be the final varsity game at the Ron Einerson Fieldhouse.

Other scores from Friday's regional finals can be found here.