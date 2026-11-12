Two Notre Dame Academy athletes sign to play college sports on National Signing Day

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Two Notre Dame Academy student-athletes celebrated the next chapter of their athletic careers Wednesday, signing to compete at the collegiate level during a National Signing Day ceremony surrounded by family, friends and teammates.

Ty Bumgardner and Bella Hill officially committed to continue their athletic and academic careers, marking a milestone after years of hard work and dedication to their respective sports.

Bumgardner, a right-handed pitcher who earned Fox River Classic Conference (FRCC) all-conference honors for the Tritons, signed to play Division I baseball at Youngstown State University in Ohio.

"It means so much. It's so important to me and my family, all the hard work I've put in, all the people I made connections with along the way, the people who have helped me get better as a baseball player and as a student," Bumgardner said. "It really means so much. It's very exciting."

Bumgardner said Youngstown State stood out because of its welcoming atmosphere, coaching staff and proximity to home.

"I really just love the family and the culture they have there and the coaching staff," Bumgardner said. "They're welcoming and this university, it's not too far away from home and yeah, it just feels like the right place."

Joining Bumgardner in Wednesday's celebration was Hill, who signed to play Division II soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Hill said she chose UW-Parkside for both its soccer program and environmental studies program, allowing her to pursue her athletic and academic interests.

For Hill, putting pen to paper made the opportunity to compete at the next level feel real.

"It just really puts like a seal on it," Hill said. "It just makes me feel like really grateful and everything and just like it's like really happening. Like it's so crazy. Like it's so surreal."

Hill also expressed gratitude for the family and friends who attended the ceremony to celebrate her accomplishment.

"It just makes me so full of like love and everything and just like how I'm so grateful to have everyone like support me," Hill said.

The signing ceremony took place Wednesday afternoon in Notre Dame Academy's gymnasium, celebrating the accomplishments of both student-athletes as they prepare to compete at the next level.

Notre Dame Academy also has several football players committed to continuing their careers at the collegiate level. However, the Division I college football early signing period does not begin until Dec. 2 and runs through Dec. 4.