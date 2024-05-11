Triple digits! Kaukauna softball's streak reaches 100 wins; 4th longest ever

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (NBC 26) — Kaukauna softball's historic winning streak has now reached triple digits.

The Galloping Ghosts beat Kimberly Friday, 11-1, for their 100th consecutive victory; it's the fourth-longest winning streak in high school softball history.



Kaukauna's winning streak is the longest in Wisconsin history, a record the Ghosts set last season, and the longest active streak in the country.

Their current streak is the fourth-longest in high school softball history nationwide; they're now just the fourth team to reach 100-straight wins.

The national record is 112 consecutive victories, set by Vandebilt Catholic (Louisiana) from 1980-83.

Kaukauna has three regular season games remaining, followed by six potential playoff games. If the Ghosts keep winning, they could match the record early next season.

The streak dates back to May 20, 2021 when they defeated Fond du Lac, 5-0.

The Galloping Ghosts coasted to a 10-run win to hit the 100-mark; the drama came on Thursday, when they beat Neenah 1-0 in 10 innings for win No. 99 in a row. It was Kaukauna's fourth win by two runs or less this season.

"Their mentality is just different," longtime coach Tim Roehrig said of the team's success in close games. "They will refuse to lose. They go at people in a totally different way."

"We knew we had something special when they were little," Roehrig added. "I don't know if it was 100 wins in a row but we knew they had something special when they were six, seven, eight, nine, ten years old."

