Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Top-ranked Xavier volleyball has sights set on another state title

This week, the Hawks clinched a conference championship - their 10th in the last eleven seasons. Now, they turn their attention to the playoffs.
Posted at 8:59 PM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 21:59:49-04

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Xavier volleyball has always been good, but the last few years they've knocked it up a notch.

This week, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions clinched the Bay Conference title, their 10th conference championship in the last eleven seasons. They are 36-3 on the season, with wins over several of the state's top Division 1 teams.

Now, the Hawks turn their attention to the playoffs. They are the No. 1 seed in their sectional, and will begin their title defense next Thursday at home against either Chilton or Seymour.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller