Top-ranked Xavier volleyball has sights set on another state title

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Xavier volleyball has always been good, but the last few years they've knocked it up a notch.

This week, the defending WIAA Division 2 state champions clinched the Bay Conference title, their 10th conference championship in the last eleven seasons. They are 36-3 on the season, with wins over several of the state's top Division 1 teams.

Now, the Hawks turn their attention to the playoffs. They are the No. 1 seed in their sectional, and will begin their title defense next Thursday at home against either Chilton or Seymour.