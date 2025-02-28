Southern Door’s Drew Daoust joins Wisconsin high school basketball history with 3,000th career point

BRUSSELS (NBC 26) — A packed gym, a milestone within reach, and a battle on the court—Drew Daoust’s historic night was anything but easy.

The Southern Door senior entered Tuesday’s matchup against Oconto needing 23 points to become just the second player in Wisconsin high school boys’ basketball history to reach 3,000 career points. With fans filling the stands, the anticipation was high.

It didn’t come easy, as Oconto’s defense made him work for every basket in the first half.

Southern Door trailed by nine at the break, but after halftime, Daoust found his rhythm.

And then, the moment arrived. A basket that put him in the record books.

“The moment is pretty surreal for me,” Daoust said after the game. “It's something I could have never pictured myself doing. To be able to do it with all this support out here in the community is awesome.”

Daoust’s final tally of 34 points not only secured his place in Wisconsin basketball history but also propelled the Eagles to a 15-point victory over Oconto.

The Southern Door star became just the second boys' player in state history to reach 3,000 career points, following Wausaukee’s Anthony Pieper, who first accomplished the feat in 1993.

The milestone didn’t come without pressure. Daoust acknowledged the intensity of the game and the weight of the moment.

“You know, I wish we would have had a bigger lead when it happened,” he admitted. “It would have made it a lot more relieving and not so much pressure. But you know it happened, how it happened. It happened for a reason. So, you know, I'm glad it's done and we can focus on the playoffs.”

With the historic achievement in the books, Daoust took time to reflect on his journey and the people who helped him get there.

“I’m so proud of the guys, how they battled,” he said. “I love these guys and I love everyone that's helped me get to this. This award is more than just me. This is a team award.”

For Southern Door, the night was about more than just a milestone—it was a celebration of a player who has left an lasting mark on Wisconsin high school basketball. As the Eagles shift their focus to the postseason, Daoust remains grateful for the outpouring of support.

“It's great support, and I love everyone here that came out,” he said. “I can't thank them enough. These guys are awesome.”