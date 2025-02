BRUSSELS (NBC 26) — Southern Door clinched the Packerland Conference title with an 85-71 win over Kewaunee. Drew Daoust led the Eagles with 45 points, including a deep 3-pointer to close the first half. Kewaunee’s Diesel Bosdeck scored 23 as the Storm cut the deficit to four in the second half, but Southern Door pulled away late.

The Southern Door Class of 2025 Hall of Fame inductees, including Mitchell Gerend and Derik LeCaptain, were honored at halftime.