GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Seymour kept its historic run alive Wednesday, topping Aquinas 5–2 to advance to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game.

Brady Poch put Seymour on the board early with an RBI single to center in the top of the second, scoring Brandon Poch for a 1–0 lead.

Watch the highlights here:

Seymour keeps state title hopes alive with 5-2 win over Aquinas

Aquinas answered in the bottom half. The Blugolds tied it on a passed ball before Ryan Johnson delivered a sacrifice fly to center, giving Aquinas a 2–1 advantage.

Seymour responded in the third. With the bases loaded, Micah Byers drew a walk to bring in the tying run and make it 2–2.

Carson Staffeldt broke the tie in the fifth with an RBI double to right, scoring Cayden Staffeldt to put the Thunder back in front, 3–2.

In the sixth, pitcher Xavier Salzman helped his own cause with a two-run single that slipped through the infield, bringing home Colten Nieland and Jordan Thompson to extend the lead to 5–2.

Salzman also starred on the mound, striking out five over five innings. Seymour finished with 11 hits and committed no errors in the win.

The Thunder will face New Berlin Eisenhower in the Division 2 championship Thursday at 3 p.m