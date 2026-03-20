Seymour beats St. Croix Central 67-49 to reach Division 3 state championship

MADISON (NBC 26) — Seymour defeated St. Croix Central 67-49 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal Thursday at the Kohl Center, shooting a Division 3 state tournament record 64% from the field.

The Thunder led 26-22 at halftime after Isaac Feske hit a 3-pointer to counter a late St. Croix Central run. In the second half, Seymour pulled away behind Feske and Kyler Marks, who each scored 20 points. The team shot over 76% in the second half and controlled the paint, executing its game plan efficiently.

Seymour coach Bobby Kuchta credited his players’ balance and preparation. “We try to play through these two guys, and if they get doubled, they’re willing passers,” Kuchta said. “We just executed in the second half, and that was the big difference.”

Marks said the team’s focus fueled their second-half surge. “Coming into the second half after two fouls in the first, I wanted to do better and take over the game,” he said.

Feske added, “We all came in knowing the game plan and tried to take advantage of it… just play well.”

The Thunder will face Racine St. Catherine’s in the Division 3 state championship on Saturday afternoon.