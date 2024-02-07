Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Sevastopol closes game on 13-3 run to beat Kewaunee, move into tie for 1st place

Sevastopol got hot at the right time Tuesday night, beating Kewaunee 38-33 in a game where points were at a premium. The two teams are now tied at the top of the Packerland along with Oconto.
Posted at 9:41 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 22:41:30-05

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (NBC 26) — In a game where possessions were at a premium, Sevastopol caught fire at the right time.

The Pioneers closed Tuesday's game on a 13-3 run, beating Kewaunee 38-33 to move into a tie for first place atop the Packerland Conference.

Pioneers sophomore Naomi Rikkola hit the go-ahead three with less than a minute to go in the game. Rikkola scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half.

Sevastopol, Kewaunee and Oconto are now all tied atop the conference at 11-2. The Pioneers and Blue Devils face off next Monday in a game that could decide the conference champion.

The Pioneers won the Packerland title last season, going a perfect 16-0 in conference play.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brandon_Kinnard.jpg

Learn More About Sports Director Brandon Kinnard
John_Miller.jpg

Learn More About Sports Reporter John Miller