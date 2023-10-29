Redbirds roll to state soccer tournament with epic shootout win over Hudson

The De Pere soccer team is headed to the WIAA state tournament for the third time in four seasons after a dramatic win over Hudson in penalty kicks.

The teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation. After two scoreless extra periods, the game went to penalty kicks, where the Redbirds won 4-2.

De Pere goalkeeper Brayden Coyle stopped Hudson's second shot, giving the Redbirds the advantage. Moments later, senior captain James Dorchester hit the back of the net to claim the victory.

Coyle stopped a barrage of shots early in the second half to help the Redbirds force extra time. He said that played a big role in the shootout.

"I had so much confidence going into overtime that I think that's what led me to make that PK save," Coyle said. "Because if I had a bad second half, my confidence would have been so down that I don't think I would have been able to make those saves."

West De Pere and Saint Mary Catholic also advanced to the state soccer tournament. Click here to view the brackets.