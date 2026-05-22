Preble softball remains unbeaten, eyes historic postseason run

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Preble softball entered this season with plenty of questions.

The Hornets graduated six all-conference players. Longtime head coach Ron Metzler stepped down after building one of the area’s top programs. And despite years of success, Preble had still never reached the WIAA state tournament.

So far, none of it has slowed the Hornets down.

Preble improved to undefeated this week with a 2-0 win over previously unbeaten Hamilton, strengthening its case as one of Wisconsin’s top Division 1 softball teams while continuing a dominant run through the regular season.

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Preble softball stays undefeated while chasing first state tournament appearance

Senior shortstop Hannah Von Haden said the moment reflected years of work from players throughout the program.

“It feels amazing,” Von Haden said. “It really shows all of our hard work and dedication that we put into this program. We come day in and day out and put all of our effort into this sport, so I think this means a lot to us and the community.”

The victory over Hamilton served as one of the team’s biggest tests of the season. Hamilton entered the matchup 24-0 and brought a high-powered lineup into Green Bay, but Preble answered with strong pitching, clean defense and timely hitting.

First-year Head Coach Kaitlin Krueger called the game an important benchmark as the postseason approaches.

“They’re an amazing program — well coached, great pitching, they can hit the ball,” Krueger said. “To be able to put together a performance like we did, it feels really good. It was a good measuring stick for us, and now we’re going to keep that hopefully going into the playoffs.”

Leading the way in the circle has been senior pitcher Tenley Kuehn, a UW-Green Bay commit who said confidence and trust in her teammates have fueled her success.

“I’m not giving up a hit and I’m not walking them — that’s my mentality,” Kuehn said. “I like to go straight at hitters, get ahead in the count and trust my defense behind me in any situation.”

Kuehn said the chemistry throughout the roster has helped elevate the team all season.

“We’re all really great friends and we all want the best for each other,” she said. “Putting that together, we’re really able to excel and win games.”

That chemistry has become a defining characteristic for the Hornets.

Von Haden said many of the players grew up together in the program, helping create a close-knit environment that has translated onto the field.

“We all grew up together and started playing very young,” Von Haden said. “There’s no cliques. We just work together really well.”

Even with significant roster turnover and a coaching change, players said the program’s culture has remained steady.

Krueger spent one season as an assistant coach at Preble under Metzler and previously coached at Bay Port before taking over this spring. She said stepping into the role came with excitement more than pressure.

“The standard that he set, the youth program he built up and the standard at the high school level — it was exciting to walk into,” Krueger said. “I’ve had the support of him and the community, and it’s been really fun.”

She credited the team’s senior class for helping maintain continuity during the transition.

“It starts with our senior leaders,” Krueger said. “They’re competitive, they’re resilient and they set the standards for our underclassmen. They love to play softball and they love to compete.”

Von Haden said leadership extends beyond softball skills.

“Me and Tenley kind of take the field on, and then we also have Bella and Chloe,” she said. “We show our younger girls how they can be leaders too, and that goes for normal life too.”

The Hornets have also tried to keep the season loose despite mounting expectations.

Von Haden said the team mixes fun into practices during the winter, including games like kickball and tag during gym sessions.

“I think it keeps the sport fun for us,” she said.

Krueger said that balance between competition and enjoyment has become part of the team’s identity.

“They love to joke around, but they know when they need to step it up,” Krueger said. “They’re going to compete every play, every pitch.”

While Preble has established itself as one of the area's top softball programs in recent years, the program is still chasing one milestone that has remained elusive: a trip to state.

“No Green Bay school has done it,” Von Haden said. “I think it would be absolutely incredible.”

Players said that possibility has been on their minds since last season ended.

“Even last year we thought we could do this,” Von Haden said. “I feel like we owe it to ourselves to actually do it this year and not come up short like last year.”

Kuehn believes the group has the mindset to make a deep postseason run.

“We’re not settling,” Kuehn said. “We’re always looking to get better.”

Despite the attention surrounding the undefeated season, Krueger said the focus inside the program remains simple.

“It’s a whirlwind,” she said. “But today we focus on today. Tomorrow we focus on tomorrow.”