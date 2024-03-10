Watch Now
Pewaukee denies Notre Dame's bid for a historic 4th straight state title

The Tritons came up short in their quest for an unprecedented fourth straight state championship. Their senior class had a remarkable career, finishing with a 115-5 record.
Posted at 10:41 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 23:41:50-05

The record stands: No Wisconsin girls basketball team has ever won four consecutive WIAA state championships.

Pewaukee beat Notre Dame, 60-52, in Saturday's Division 2 state title, denying the Tritons a chance to become the first.

  • The Pirates jumped out to a 21-10 lead, forcing 10 Notre Dame turnovers in the first 6:05 of the game.
  • The Tritons rallied back to tie the game twice, but never held the lead.
  • Four Tritons players scored at least 10 points, led by senior PG Trista Fayta with 13.
  • Notre Dame's senior class finished their careers with a 115-5 record; three of those five losses came to Pewaukee.
  • Pewaukee beat Notre Dame twice this season. The other game, in November, also finished with a 60-52 final score.
