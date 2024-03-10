Pewaukee denies Notre Dame's bid for a historic 4th straight state title

The record stands: No Wisconsin girls basketball team has ever won four consecutive WIAA state championships.
Pewaukee beat Notre Dame, 60-52, in Saturday's Division 2 state title, denying the Tritons a chance to become the first.
- The Pirates jumped out to a 21-10 lead, forcing 10 Notre Dame turnovers in the first 6:05 of the game.
- The Tritons rallied back to tie the game twice, but never held the lead.
- Four Tritons players scored at least 10 points, led by senior PG Trista Fayta with 13.
- Notre Dame's senior class finished their careers with a 115-5 record; three of those five losses came to Pewaukee.
- Pewaukee beat Notre Dame twice this season. The other game, in November, also finished with a 60-52 final score.