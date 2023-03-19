PERFECTION: De Pere Redbirds bring home gold ball with historic undefeated season

MADISON — The De Pere Redbirds magical season came to a close on Saturday night in the best way possible, bringing home their first gold ball in 89 years.

De Pere's stars shined the brightest as the one seed Redbirds took a two point lead into halftime, but shot 70 percent in the second half to cruise to a 69-49 victory. The Redbirds became the first team in Wisconsin boys basketball history to finish a perfect 30-0.

Redbirds senior John Kinziger scored a game-high 24 points. Will Hornseth had a double-double 17 points and 11 rebounds.