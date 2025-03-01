Notre Dame tops Neenah 4-2 to capture sectional championship

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A packed house watched as Notre Dame Academy secured a 4-2 victory over Neenah in the sectional championship, punching its ticket to the state tournament.

The game started with a goaltending showcase from Neenah’s Owen Debbert, who made some crucial saves to keep the first period scoreless.

In the second period, the Tritons struck first when freshman Tripp Wroblewski fired a quick shot past the goaltender’s blocker. Neenah responded on the power play as Calvin Zinda ripped a shot from the top of the circles to tie the game at 1-1. Notre Dame reclaimed the lead before the intermission when Ian Aitken capitalized on a rebound, sending the Tritons into the third period up 2-1.

Neenah wasted no time in the final frame, as Preston Liedke found the back of the net early to even the score at 2-2. The Rockets nearly took the lead on a penalty shot, but Notre Dame goaltender Anton Widas came up with a key save to keep the game tied.

With three minutes left, Notre Dame converted on a power play when Nathan Antti buried the go-ahead goal. Wroblewski sealed the win with an empty-net goal in the final seconds, securing the Tritons' 4-2 victory and a sectional championship.

Notre Dame defeats Neenah 4-2 to win the sectional championship, advancing to the state tournament in pursuit of its third straight state title.