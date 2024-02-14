Watch Now
Notre Dame girls take down Hortonville in marquee matchup; FVL boys clinch NEC title

The three-time defending state champion Notre Dame held off a late rally from Hortonville to beat the Polar Bears 55-52 in a marquee late-season showdown.
Posted at 10:53 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 23:53:14-05

The No. 2 ranked Notre Dame girls basketball team held off a late rally to beat Hortonville 55-52 in a marquee non-conference matchup Tuesday night.

The three-time defending WIAA Division 2 champions are now 22-1 on the season.

The Tritons jumped out to a double digit lead early in the second half but the Polar Bears, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, rallied back to take the lead with less than two minutes to play.

Notre Dame standout Gracie Grzesk made a layup with 30 seconds left to give the Tritons the lead for good.

Meanwhile, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Freedom 62-53 to claim their third stright North Eastern Conference championship.

