Notre Dame girls take down Hortonville in marquee matchup; FVL boys clinch NEC title

The No. 2 ranked Notre Dame girls basketball team held off a late rally to beat Hortonville 55-52 in a marquee non-conference matchup Tuesday night.

The three-time defending WIAA Division 2 champions are now 22-1 on the season.

The Tritons jumped out to a double digit lead early in the second half but the Polar Bears, ranked No. 4 in Division 1, rallied back to take the lead with less than two minutes to play.

Notre Dame standout Gracie Grzesk made a layup with 30 seconds left to give the Tritons the lead for good.

Meanwhile, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Freedom 62-53 to claim their third stright North Eastern Conference championship.