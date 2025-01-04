Notre Dame beats Ashwaubenon, Kimberly falls to Appleton North

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Friday night high school boys basketball scores from around the area.
Fond du Lac 59, Oshkosh West 43
Notre Dame 80, Ashwaubenon 77
Wabeno/Laona 81, Coleman 52
De Pere 94, Sheboygan South 24
Freedom 68, Little Chute 52
Xavier 67, Green Bay East 33
Oconto 80, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 61
Manitowoc Lincoln 52, Green Bay Preble 61
Lena 61, Gresham Community 59
Lourdes Academy 55, North Fond du Lac 49
Oconto Falls 78, Marinette 53
West De Pere 100, Menasha 71
Kewaunee 68, Peshtigo 45
Pulaski 76, Bay Port 64
Seymour 88, Green Bay West 41
Sheboygan North 75, Green Bay Southwest 35
Two Rivers 59, Sturgeon Bay 44
Howards Grove 61, Ozaukee 46
Laconia 68, Markesan 54
Appleton North 71 , Kimberly 51
Kaukauna 91, Appleton West 47
Neenah 51, Oshkosh North 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Wrightstown 45