Notre Dame beats Ashwaubenon, Kimberly falls to Appleton North

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Friday night high school boys basketball scores from around the area.

Fond du Lac 59, Oshkosh West 43

Notre Dame 80, Ashwaubenon 77

Wabeno/Laona 81, Coleman 52

De Pere 94, Sheboygan South 24

Freedom 68, Little Chute 52

Xavier 67, Green Bay East 33

Oconto 80, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 61

Manitowoc Lincoln 52, Green Bay Preble 61

Lena 61, Gresham Community 59

Lourdes Academy 55, North Fond du Lac 49

Oconto Falls 78, Marinette 53

West De Pere 100, Menasha 71

Kewaunee 68, Peshtigo 45

Pulaski 76, Bay Port 64

Seymour 88, Green Bay West 41

Sheboygan North 75, Green Bay Southwest 35

Two Rivers 59, Sturgeon Bay 44

Howards Grove 61, Ozaukee 46

Laconia 68, Markesan 54

Appleton North 71 , Kimberly 51

Kaukauna 91, Appleton West 47

Neenah 51, Oshkosh North 44

Fox Valley Lutheran 62, Wrightstown 45

