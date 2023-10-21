Notre Dame Academy's James Flanigan commits to play football for Notre Dame Irish

GREEN BAY — One day after helping his team beat Ashwaubenon 56-7 in the Division 3 Level 1 playoffs, Notre Dame Tritons football player James Flanigan has committed to play football for the Notre Dame Irish.

The 6-foot-5, 220lbs junior, had offers from schools such as Penn State, Louisville, Stanford, Minnesota, Michigan and a few others. He is a 4-Star recruit according to 247 sports. Flanigan has 17 receptions for 377 yards and 6 touchdowns at tight end this season. On defense, the linebacker has 39 total tackles, 5 for a loss and 4 sacks.

His father, Jim Flanigan who attended Southern Door high school and also went onto play at Notre Dame was a 3rd round selection by the Bears in 1994. He had stints with the Packers, 49ers and Eagles as well.