'Not what we came here for': Kiel's season ends with heartbreaking state semifinal loss

Lakeside Lutheran's Kaycee Guzman hit the game-winning shot with 1.5 seconds remaining, ending Kiel's season. The Raiders finish the year with a 28-1 record.
Posted at 6:31 PM, Mar 14, 2024
MADISON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Kiel's previously-undefeated season ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday, as the Raiders fell 57-55 to Lakeside Lutheran in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal round.

Warriors guard Kaycee Guzman hit a tough floater with 1.5 seconds remaining to put Lakeside ahead for good.

  • Kiel led for the majority of the game (20:35). Lakeside Lutheran went on a 7-0 run late in the second half to pull ahead.
  • Raiders senior Jack Heckmann tied the game back up with a three in the final minute, before Guzman's floater put the Warriors back on top.
  • After Lakeside took a 15-8 lead to begin the game, Kiel responded with a 19-3 run to take a 27-21 lead into the half.
  • Guzman led all scorers with 21 points, doing so in just over 25 minutes of action; he sat out much of the first half with foul trouble.
  • Lakeside Lutheran outscored Kiel by 17 points with Guzman on the floor.
  • Grant Manz led Kiel with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Pierce Arenz chipped in 12 points.
  • Kiel finishes the season 28-1. The Raiders won their first conference title in 23 years and their first sectional title in 14 years.
