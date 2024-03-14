'Not what we came here for': Kiel's season ends with heartbreaking state semifinal loss

MADISON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Kiel's previously-undefeated season ended in heartbreaking fashion Thursday, as the Raiders fell 57-55 to Lakeside Lutheran in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinal round.
Warriors guard Kaycee Guzman hit a tough floater with 1.5 seconds remaining to put Lakeside ahead for good.
- Kiel led for the majority of the game (20:35). Lakeside Lutheran went on a 7-0 run late in the second half to pull ahead.
- Raiders senior Jack Heckmann tied the game back up with a three in the final minute, before Guzman's floater put the Warriors back on top.
- After Lakeside took a 15-8 lead to begin the game, Kiel responded with a 19-3 run to take a 27-21 lead into the half.
- Guzman led all scorers with 21 points, doing so in just over 25 minutes of action; he sat out much of the first half with foul trouble.
- Lakeside Lutheran outscored Kiel by 17 points with Guzman on the floor.
- Grant Manz led Kiel with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Pierce Arenz chipped in 12 points.
- Kiel finishes the season 28-1. The Raiders won their first conference title in 23 years and their first sectional title in 14 years.