Neenah to play in first ever WIAA state lacrosse championship

NEENAH (NBC 26) — The inaugural WIAA state lacrosse championship will have some Fox Valley flavor.

After an 11-6 win over Hudson in Tuesday's sectional final, Neenah will play in the first ever WIAA-sanctioned lacrosse title game on Saturday.

The Rockets lost five of seven games before the postseason, but have bounced back to win their four playoff matchups by a combined score of 64-23.

After decades as a club sport, this is the first season the WIAA has sponsored education-based lacrosse; there are 40 boys teams and 36 girls teams across the state.

Neenah will take on Middleton in the state championship on Saturday; the game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium in Sun Prairie, near Madison.

"There's only going to be one (first championship)," Neenah head coach Eric Marsh said. "There's two teams that get to play in the very first one. For us to be able to put everything together and get there and be a part of that, yeah, it's pretty special."

"I think it's cool anyway just because it's a state championship game," Neenah senior defenseman Ben Carey said. "But having that WIAA title to it is that much more special. And with it being the first and having that chance to have our name etched in history is really cool."



Carey has played a key role in Neenah's run this season. One of the top players in the state, he is committed to play college lacrosse at the University of Albany starting next fall.

"Even in our low times he was the guy who wasn't really making those mistakes," Marsh said. "He's taken on an even bigger role later on in the playoffs."

"Everyone in the state knows I'm one of the best players in the state; I don't need to prove anything," Carey said. "I just need to go out and play my game and then other guys will follow."

"If I get down on myself other guys will get down on themselves," Carey added. "But if I play with that energy and that spark that we need other guys will follow."

