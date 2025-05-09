Neenah lacrosse builds momentum after toppling top-ranked team in the state

NEENAH (NBC 26) — After reaching the inaugural WIAA boys lacrosse state championship game last season, Neenah High School is no longer flying under the radar. Now, the Rockets are hoping to establish themselves among Wisconsin’s high school athletic powerhouses.

While schools like Kimberly football or De Pere basketball are known for their winning traditions, Neenah is charting a new path on the lacrosse field.

“I feel like that really kind of shook the whole state because the program before, last year, we weren't really seen as the program we are today,” said senior attackman Jackson Brown.

Neenah lost that state championship game in the final minutes—falling after holding a one-goal lead with just two minutes remaining. But the deep postseason run has raised the standard within the program.

“There isn't really any big, gigantic goal that is not attainable,” said head coach Eric Marsh. “So the goal and the expectation now for us is to make it back to that state championship game and this time win the state championship game.”

Even with the graduation of Albany-bound long-stick midfielder Ben Carey and three-time all-conference goalie Jack Romsos, the Rockets believe they’re equipped for another run.

“I think a lot of those kids got the experience that they can be there and that they can play at the top of the state,” Marsh said.

That confidence showed Thursday night, when Neenah handed No.1-ranked Waunakee its first loss of the season, snapping the Warriors’ 11-game winning streak. The Rockets’ 7-5 victory featured goals from six different players—evidence of the team’s balanced offensive attack.

“We don't have one guy who can do it all,” said senior faceoff specialist Cole Fenske. “We all trust each other. And I feel like when that's a big thing—like, you shut down one guy for some teams, that's the ballgame. Where for us, someone else will just step up and take care of it.”

According to Marsh, that selfless mentality defines this group.

“They genuinely don't care about who's putting up the points or who's gaining the glory or whose name is in the spotlight,” he said. “They all genuinely wanna win as a team, and they all have each others backs.”