Neenah football star Grant Dean commits to Wisconsin

NEENAH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Neenah football star Grant Dean, a unanimous first-team All-Fox Valley Association on both offense and defense last season, has committed to play college football at Wisconsin.

Dean, a three-star recruit and 11th ranked class of 2025 football player in the state, announced his commitment Wednesday on social media.

Last season as a junior Dean rushed for 1,774 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also racked up 36 tackles and two interceptions defensively, helping lead Neenah to Level 3 of the WIAA playoffs.

A three-sport athlete, Dean was a starter on Neenah's state-qualifying basketball team this past winter. He also anchored Neenah's state championship-winning 4x400 track and field relay team as a sophomore last season.