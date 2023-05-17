Neenah basketball star Ziebell to compete in FIBA World Cup this summer

She's already the FVA's all-time leading scorer, the state high school player of the year and committed to one of the top women's college basketball programs in the country. Now Neenah native Allie Ziebell adds another line to her already-impressive resume: she's been selected to the USA women's basketball under-19 team that will compete in the FIBA World Cup this summer. Ziebell - who still has one year of high school remaining - was one of 12 athletes selected for the U-19 squad, which features several players who have already competed their freshman year of college top-tier schools like South Carolina and Ohio State. Ziebell is one of just two high school juniors named to this year's team. She is just the fourth Wisconsinite and the first still in high school to make the U-19 squad. In July, she and her teammates will compete in the FIBA World Cup in Madrid, Spain. After high school Ziebell is committed to play for legendary coach Geno Auriemma at the University of Connecticut (UConn).

Neenah High School junior Allie Ziebell has been selected to the USA women’s basketball under-19 national team that will participate in the world championships this summer.https://t.co/RsO0O0UGhW pic.twitter.com/yZpJ5Xc5tW — Neenah Joint Schools (@NeenahSchools) May 16, 2023