Nebraska commit Erin Moore upholds family’s legacy of running success at Lourdes

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Running is more than a sport for the Moore family — it’s a way of life.

Both parents are coaches, and all seven children run. They’re not just a family; they’re a team. Senior Erin Moore, the defending state champion in the 800 meters, is continuing the family legacy at Lourdes High School.

“I definitely got it from my parents,” Erin said. “Just watching all of my siblings, and my dad and mom both being coaches here — I grew up with it.”

With both parents coaching and six older siblings who all ran distance at Lourdes, it might seem like Erin was destined to follow in their footsteps. But her father, Tim Moore, said the decision was always up to them.

“We go to NCAA Division I, II and III national meets regularly as a family,” he said. “So my older kids and my younger ones have always had running as part of our recreational experiences. And that kind of lit the fire for them to want to be involved.”

Tim coaches at the high school level, while his wife, Polly, coaches middle school. For them, coaching is a way to give back to the sport they love — and it’s brought their family even closer.

“You want to create experiences for all your kids and make memories,” Tim said. “Having the kids around us all the time has been a real blessing.”

Even with so many runners in the family, Erin said the focus has always been on encouragement — not competition.

“When they're all back in town for Christmas or Thanksgiving — especially the Turkey Trot — we do morning runs or just run together,” she said. “They’ll give me advice, but it’s nothing too competitive.”

She felt that support last year at the state meet, where she set a state record in the 800 meters with a time of 2:10.48. It was the family’s first individual title — and a moment they’ll never forget.

“It’s unique, to say the least,” Tim said, choking up. “To be able to experience that with my kids, and their passion for Erin, and just the success that she had — it was a really, really special time for our family.”

Erin is committed to run at the University of Nebraska. But before she heads to college, she’s focused on her final season at Lourdes, competing in the 800, the 400 and the 4x400 relay.

“My team for the 4x4 really wants to win or place higher at state,” she said. “So definitely just achieving and progressing.”

Erin may be heading off to college soon, but her parents say they’re glad the finish line isn’t here just yet — with one more daughter still competing at Lourdes.