GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Notre Dame Academy running back Kingston Allen has rewritten the Wisconsin high school football record books, but he isn't doing it alone.

The four-star running back is committed to Wisconsin but has recently received offers from Ohio State and Alabama. On the field, Allen has rushed for 6,628 yards and scored a Wisconsin-record 116 total touchdowns in his career.

Allen broke the state's career rushing touchdown record on Oct. 16 with five touchdowns against Sheboygan North. Just one week later, he scored six touchdowns in Notre Dame Academy's 63-9 playoff win over Germantown, bringing his career total to 116 and breaking the previous state record of 112.

Of his 116 career touchdowns, 115 have come on the ground.

Allen's record-breaking career follows a junior season in which he rushed for 3,456 yards and scored 57 touchdowns, both Wisconsin single-season records.

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Meet the players behind Notre Dame Academy's record-breaking running back Kingston Allen

But behind those historic numbers is a group of players who don't always get the spotlight.

Notre Dame Academy's offensive line, tight end and fullback play a major role in Allen's success, and the running back is quick to give them credit.

"I always say without them I literally could not do it," Allen said. "There'd be 11 guys tackling me every single play. I just wouldn't be able to do it."

That group includes left tackle Linus Poister, left guard CJ Duchac, center Eamonn Ryan, right guard Richie Flanigan, right tackle Carter Wolf, tight end Joey Massey and fullback Jack Whitehouse.

For the players blocking in front of Allen, watching him break free for a touchdown makes the hard work worthwhile.

"I take a lot of pride in my job," Wolf said. "It's a hard job ... but it's a lot of fun when you get to see him run down in the end zone and you can say I did that."

Flanigan said much of the work that goes into those big plays happens long before Friday nights.

"They don't see the details that we work on in practice, and the camaraderie on the offensive line to make sure we're all on the same page and we're five people working as one," Flanigan said.

That chemistry is also a big part of the group's personality.

"We're not the most serious group, you know, we like to have fun while we do our job," Massey said. "But you know when the game matters ... we lock in."

Communication is another key to the group's success.

"Before every play we're talking to each other ... figuring it out together how the play is gonna go," Poister said.

Duchac echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of understanding each player's assignment before the snap.

"You always gotta be on the same page with the alignment so you know like what's going on and where you go," Duchac said.

While Allen continues to collect records and headlines, his blockers are finding plenty of satisfaction in their own roles.

"Some people think that being offensive line is no fun, but when you play in a system like this and you get to play with guys like this, it's a really cool opportunity and it's really fun," Ryan said.