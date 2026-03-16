Matchups set for WIAA state tournament as 5 Northeast Wisconsin teams head to Madison

MADISON (NBC 26) — Five Northeast Wisconsin teams will compete at the 110th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Tournament this week at the Kohl Center.

The single-elimination tournament runs Thursday through Saturday and features four teams in each of the five divisions. Tickets are $12.55 per session and can be purchased online through the WIAA ticket portal.

De Pere, Appleton North, Seymour, Bonduel and Reedsville all secured spots in Madison after winning sectional championships.

Seymour (27-1) enters the Division 3 tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face St. Croix Central (19-9) in the semifinals Thursday at 1:35 p.m. The Thunder are making their first state appearance since 2011 and their 14th overall. Seymour has won three state titles, most recently in 2006.

In Division 4, Bonduel (25-3) returns to the state tournament for the second straight year after finishing runner-up in 2025. The top-seeded Bears will take on Cambridge (19-9) Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Bonduel advanced to Madison with a 78-68 win over Marathon in the sectional final.

Reedsville (26-3) earned the top seed in Division 5 and will open tournament play Friday at 9:05 a.m. against Sheboygan Lutheran (23-6). The Panthers are making their first state appearance in 80 years.

Reedsville last reached the state tournament in 1946, when it won the championship during the era of a single-division tournament. The village still holds the distinction of being the smallest town to win a boys basketball state title, with a population of just 476 at the time.

Division 1 features two local teams.

Appleton North (24-4) will make the first state appearance in program history when it faces defending champion Wisconsin Lutheran (28-0) in the semifinals Friday at 6:35 p.m. The Lightning secured their historic trip to Madison with a 58-53 win over Kaukauna in the sectional final.

De Pere (25-3) returns to the Kohl Center for the first time since winning the Division 1 state championship in 2023. The Redbirds, the No. 2 seed, will face Madison Memorial (26-2) in the other semifinal.

Championship games in all five divisions will be played Saturday at the Kohl Center, beginning with the Division 5 title game at 11:05 a.m.