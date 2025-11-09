Manitowoc Lutheran volleyball wins second straight state title

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Manitowoc Lutheran has gone back-to-back as state champions.

The Lancers captured their second consecutive state volleyball title Saturday at the Resch Center, defeating Watertown Luther Prep in four sets. The victory came in Division 3 after Manitowoc Lutheran won the Division 4 championship last season.

Junior outside hitter Ava Stuebs, who recorded 21 kills, said the victory reminded her of a familiar tune.

“It kind of reminds me of the song ‘All We Do Is Win,’” Stuebs said.

Head Coach Lacey Behnke said the group’s determination was clear from the moment last season ended.

“Literally at state last year, the girls looked right at me, all the ones that were returning, and they said, ‘We’re coming back.’ I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. You know, in times when it wasn’t really looking our way, they trusted each other and they just lifted each other up and they got the job done,” Behnke said.

The Lancers took the first set 25-20. After dropping the second, they fought back to win two straight, 25-23 and 25-21.

Senior outside hitter Marissa Mehlhorn, who finished with 17 kills, said the team’s resilience showed throughout the match.

“Each set was so close toward the end and I think it perfectly showed our grit and our perseverance and I was just very excited, very happy for our team,” Mehlhorn said.

Manitowoc Lutheran also finished with 13 aces. Behnke credited her assistant coach and the team’s aggressive serving strategy.

“I thought Nathan Gurgel, my assistant, did a really, really nice job knowing where the serves needed to go at particular times. And I think the girls did a really nice job on and putting the pressure on,” she said.

The Lancers were just as aggressive on the attack. Stuebs and Mehlhorn combined for 38 kills—more than Watertown Luther’s entire team.

“When I'm able to get those big swings in the big moments, it kind of takes the weight off my shoulders a little bit, like, okay, I'm doing what I need to do,” Stuebs said.

With the football team advancing in the playoffs Friday night and the volleyball team celebrating a Division 3 title, Manitowoc Lutheran is enjoying a wave of schoolwide success.

“The fact that our football team is also doing amazing. It's just our culture at our school right now is just so great and I wouldn't want to be part of any other program,” Stuebs said.

It’s been a memorable weekend to be a Lancer.