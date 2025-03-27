Manitowoc Lincoln’s Tessa Campbell sprints to success

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — For years, Tessa Campbell has been a standout sprinter for Manitowoc Lincoln, consistently competing at state and setting two school records. Now, she’s gaining national attention, most recently competing at Nike Indoor Nationals in New York.

“I was standing in the blocks before our 4x400 relay, and it was just so cool to look around and think, ‘I kind of made it to this top-tier goal that so many people have,’” Campbell said. “It was just a crazy experience, and I'm really glad I got to go.”

Competing at The Armory, a historic indoor track and field facility, was the culmination of years of hard work.

“I really enjoy hard workouts,” Campbell said. “I kind of enjoy the pain that it brings you.”

Manitowoc Lincoln track and field head coach Michael Bubolz said Campbell represents everything the program strives for.

“She embodies a lot of the things I want our program to stand for,” Bubolz said. “She’s one of the best in her event groups, but her teammates see her working just as hard as anyone else. As a coach, that’s really cool to have.”

Campbell fell in love with running at a young age when she was named the fastest girl in fifth grade.

“We do this thing called a Safety Patrol Picnic in fifth grade,” Campbell said. “I got to run for my elementary school, and I won, so I got this cute little trophy.”

She also remembers beating her friends in races during elementary school field days. But it wasn’t until middle school that her mother, Wendy Campbell, who also ran track, realized her daughter had a special talent.

“At her first eighth-grade outdoor meet, she just kept going in the 400, and we were thinking, ‘Oh, you're out too fast, you're out too fast,’” Wendy Campbell said. “But then she just kept going. That’s when we realized—we have a 400 runner on our hands. And she loves it, which is rare. Not many people enjoy the 400.”

“Sprinting was definitely the thing I loved the most,” Tessa Campbell added. “In middle school track, I really fell in love with the 400 because we’d run the 4x400s, and I’d be beating the guys in our races.”

Now entering her final season with the Ships, Campbell is a three-time state qualifier and the school’s 400-meter record holder—both indoor (1:00.10) and outdoor (57.17).

“It’s such a privilege to have a child who loves a sport as much as she does and excels at it,” Wendy Campbell said.

For Tessa, seeing her name among the school’s top athletes is a rewarding experience.

“It’s really exciting because when I walk through here during gym class, I see my name on the board,” she said. “I just hope it’s motivational for other people on the team. I know we have some fast freshmen, so maybe they’ll look up and be inspired.”

Coach Bubolz believes her impact on the program will last long after she graduates.

“The freshman and sophomore girls and guys on the team see what she’s doing and think, ‘Hey, that could be me one day,’” he said.

Campbell is committed to competing at the Division I level for the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. But before she graduates, she has unfinished business.

“I’m a very time-oriented person, so I’d love to run a second or two faster than I have so far,” Campbell said. “Another record on the board would be nice, but more than anything, I’m excited for college—to go run there and be with a great team.”

From the fastest girl in fifth grade to a Division I-bound athlete, Campbell is ready for her next challenge—competing alongside some of the best at St. Thomas.