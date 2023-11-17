Luxemburg-Casco falls to Lodi in first-ever state title appearance

MADISON — Luxemburg-Casco may have lost, but the Spartans still made history.

LC played in its first ever WIAA state football championship Thursday, falling to Lodi 38-14. It was the latest in a long line of blowout wins for the Blue Devils, who won every game by double digits this season.

"We fought the good fight, we finished the race and we kept fighting until the end," Spartans head coach Neil Seering said. "These guys made history. I wouldn't want to coach anybody else. Everything we get, we deserve because of these kids."

Lodi's senior quarterback Mason Lane passed for 220 yards and 3 touchdowns, while adding another 103 yards and 1 TD on the ground for the Blue Devils.